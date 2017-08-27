Tyler Police investigating fatal crash - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler Police investigating fatal crash

(Source: KLTV) (Source: KLTV)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler Police are investigating after fatal crash.

Statement from the Tyler Police Department: "Tyler Police were called on 08-26-2017 at around 10:31pm in reference to a rollover crash.  The accident took place in the 700 block of S. Vine street in Tyler.  When Police arrived and after talking with witnesses they learned that a truck lost control and left the roadway as it drove south on Vine street.  The driver of the truck, a Hispanic male, was deceased as a result of the crash.  This case remains under investigation.  The drivers name is being withheld at this time pending notification of the family."  

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly