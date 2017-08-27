Tyler Police investigating fatal crash

Tyler Police are investigating after fatal crash.

Statement from the Tyler Police Department: "Tyler Police were called on 08-26-2017 at around 10:31pm in reference to a rollover crash. The accident took place in the 700 block of S. Vine street in Tyler. When Police arrived and after talking with witnesses they learned that a truck lost control and left the roadway as it drove south on Vine street. The driver of the truck, a Hispanic male, was deceased as a result of the crash. This case remains under investigation. The drivers name is being withheld at this time pending notification of the family."

