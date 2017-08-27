Tyler police identify driver in fatal crash - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler police identify driver in fatal crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The Tyler Police Department has identified the driver killed in a Saturday night crash. 

According to Tyler PD, Victor Macias Vergara, 23 from Smith County, was killed in the crash. 

Police said they were called at around 10:31 pm in reference to a rollover crash. 

The crash took place in the 700 block of S. Vine street in Tyler. 

When police arrived and after talking with witnesses they learned that a truck lost control and left the roadway as it drove south on Vine street.  The driver of the truck was deceased as a result of the crash. 

This case remains under investigation.  

