TxDOT: Map view of road conditions after tropical storm Harvey

TxDOT has released a statement regarding road conditions after tropical storm Harvey impacted the Texas coast.

From TxDOT as of 6:00 p.m.:

Tropical Storm Harvey has stalled inland just West of Cuero and will meander slowly across South Central Texas through Wednesday.

A life-threatening heavy rainfall event is expected in this area, as are high winds and flash flooding.

Tropical Storm force winds will gradually weaken on Sunday, however, some locations could experience record flooding into the coming week.

Travel is discouraged in the affected areas until conditions improve.

The uncertain storm path and patterns of rain bands can make water levels change rapidly and repeatedly.

Motorists who come upon a section of roadway that has water flowing across it should seek an alternate route, and should never go around barricades that have been set up at low water crossings.

If you find yourself in need of shelter, please call 2-1-1. Remember: Turn around, don't drown.

