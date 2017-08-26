Smith County on standby for Harvey evacuees

East Texans are on standby for the potential overflow of Hurricane Harvey evacuees. American Red Cross Serving East Texas Executive Director Tammy Prater tells us right now evacuees are being directed to Dallas.

“They have much larger shelters there," Prater said.



Prater travelled to Dallas Saturday morning to assess the situation and lend a hand.



"We've got a busy group of people making sure we've got supplies, meals, everything that the evacuees need," Prater said.



The shelters in Dallas set up for Harvey evacuees are among 30 in the state and if those reach capacity evacuees could be headed to East Texas.



"If they should fill up now we would be in the category of overflow," Prater said.



Right now Smith County emergency officials said they are still in the planning phase and the state has not requested that they open shelters just yet.

The county released this statement today saying



“Fire Marshal Mrs. Connie McCoy-Wasson and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran are sitting in on region-wide and state-wide conference calls every few hours and will continue to do so throughout the weekend.”



If the need arises, Smith County will send out a list of available shelters.



