South Texans increasing presence at Gregg County hotels

As south Texas residents continue to leave the storm zone, some hotels in Gregg County are already reporting an increase in business.

Parking lots are beginning to get busy at hotels along the interstate in Gregg County and Longview as residents escaping the effects of tropical

storm Harvey shows up.

Jennifer Dean delayed her return to San Antonio.

"Storm was just getting bigger and bigger and we didn't know what track to take, we tried to out-run it we took I-20 instead of I-10 and didn't beat it. Right we better not go any farther south," she says.

Mike Moore from Georgetown, decided to stay well away from home until the weather passes over.

"We would have been on I-10 and that's a mess. Not only dangerous but we heard traffic jams, " Moore says. "Just going through there with 40 mile an hour winds, and Georgetown and Austin can have flooding and it's just better to stay out of that. Get as far north as possible."

At interstate hotels, clerks say they've seen a trickle of visitors coming in from the south, but not in overwhelming numbers. But they expect that to change over the next day.

Visitors have seen the effects of storms and hurricanes before, and worry about what damage may be done at home.

"I'm concerned about power outages we have lots of animals. We're going to try to go to Dallas and stay the night there," Dean says.

"I'm not going any further south until it clears up," says Moore.

Hotels we spoke with today say they don't expect that they will be booked solid because of 'Harvey', but say anything could happen as more people leave from the projected path of the storm.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.