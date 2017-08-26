Smith County Officials Preparing Shelters for Possible Hurricane Evacuees

From Smith County:

Smith County officials are making preparations for potential evacuees seeking shelter from Hurricane Harvey and to assist other counties and regions with emergency response.

The county is also coordinating with the City of Tyler, as well as local and state emergency management officials concerning the potential impact of Hurricane Harvey and potential needs of the community.

Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson said they have not received any formal requests for sheltering people, or any reports of evacuees seeking shelter in Smith County.

Mrs. McCoy-Wasson and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran are sitting in on region-wide and state-wide conference calls every few hours and will continue to do so throughout the weekend.

If the need arises, Smith County will send out a list of available shelters.

People seeking shelter from Hurricane Harvey are asked to call 2-1-1 for shelter locations and information.