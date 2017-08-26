Rockport mayor: At least one dead from storm

ROCKPORT, TX (KLTV) - At least one person has died after a Category 4 hurricane hit the Texas coast Friday evening.

ABC News reports that the mayor of the coastal town of Rockport confirmed at least one person has died in the city as a result of the storm. The individual's identity was not released pending notification of family.

The network reported that early Saturday morning, fire crews were out doing assessments of the area and checking on residents. VFD Chief Steve Sims said the department had a backlog of calls.

