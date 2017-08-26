Officials identify man arrested after alleged shooting, ramming Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle

Officials have identified the man arrested Friday after allegedly ramming a Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, they responded to Carr Road in reference to an Aggravated Assault Family Violence where the suspect Robert Craig Calico, 34 of Kilgore, had fired multiple shots at a family member.

Officials said that while patrol and criminal investigations were interviewing the victim, Calico drove up on the scene and rammed an occupied Gregg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle at which point deputies discharged their firearms.

Calico was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

After being medically cleared, Calico was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Aggravated Assault Family Violence and two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant of Aggravated Assault Family Violence.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant.offence.

Calico is being held in the Gregg County Jail on a bond total of $240,000 for all three criminal charges.

