Officials identify man arrested after alleged shooting, ramming Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle

At least one person has died after a Category 4 hurricane hit the Texas coast Friday evening.More >>
At least one person has died after a Category 4 hurricane hit the Texas coast Friday evening.More >>
Officials have identified the man arrested Friday after allegedly ramming a Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle.More >>
Officials have identified the man arrested Friday after allegedly ramming a Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle.More >>
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced the evacuation of over 4,000 inmates that will be transported to east Texas due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced the evacuation of over 4,000 inmates that will be transported to east Texas due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A suspect is in custody after allegedly ramming a Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle.More >>
A suspect is in custody after allegedly ramming a Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle.More >>
"If a value of something goes up, it's going to make it more attractive to the criminal element as far as stealing," Reeves says.More >>
"If a value of something goes up, it's going to make it more attractive to the criminal element as far as stealing," Reeves says.More >>