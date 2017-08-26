Over 4,000 inmates evacuated to East Texas after rising water threat

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced the evacuation of over 4,000 inmates that will be transported to east Texas due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

According to the TDCJ, officials announced Saturday that the Ramsey, Terrell, and Stringfellow Units in Rosharon will be evacuated as the Brazos River continues to rise because of considerable rainfall from Hurricane Harvey.

The units will be evacuated beginning Saturday morning. The evacuation will affect approximately 4,500 inmates assigned to the facilities. The offenders are being transported by TDCJ buses, and are accompanied by correctional officers and other staff members who have reported to work to assist in the evacuation.

Offenders assigned to the units will be sent to facilities in East Texas. These evacuated offenders will not be available for visits at the designated receiving units but will have the ability to use the offender telephone system.

TDCJ officials continue to monitor the situation and are working with our state partners as Hurricane Harvey makes its way across Texas.

An emergency command center in Huntsville was enacted on Thursday and is operating 24-7.

Additional food and water has been delivered to receiving units, sandbags have been filled and delivered, medical staff is available to provide care to special needs offenders, and dditional staff has been called in to help affected units

Families may contact TDCJ's 24-hour hotline at (936) 437-4927 or 1-844-476-1289 to obtain information about an inmate.

