1 charged after alleged shooting, ramming Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle

A suspect is in custody after allegedly ramming a Gregg County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon while deputies were responding to an aggravated assault family violence call.

The GCSO says deputies were told a suspect had fired multiple shots at a family member. While members of the Patrol and Criminal Investigations unit were interviewing the person, the suspect drove up and rammed an occupied GCSO vehicle.

The sheriff's office says that it was at that point that deputies discharged their firearms.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. They were later booked into the Gregg County Jail for aggravated assault family violence and two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

The sheriff's office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

