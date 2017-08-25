Red Cross contact, locate loved ones information

People are already contacting us here at KLTV to say they cannot reach their loved ones who did not evacuate the Texas coastal areas.

If your family member did not evacuate the area, and you cannot get through to emergency services, visit this page on the Red Cross website to see if they may be able to help: http://www.redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/contact-and-locate-loved-ones