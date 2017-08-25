FEMA grants Texas' request for Presidential Disaster Declaration - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

FEMA grants Texas' request for Presidential Disaster Declaration

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(KLTV) -

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) tonight has granted Governor Greg Abbott's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration in response to Hurricane Harvey, the governor tweeted.

He shared the following information:

The President's action makes Federal funding available for affected individual counties of Bee, Goliad, Kleeberg, Nueces, San Patricio, and Refugio.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide, the declaration said. 

Residents and business owners who sustain losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance Saturday by registering online at www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585(TTY).

