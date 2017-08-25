NHC: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall as Category 4 between Port - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

NHC: Hurricane Harvey makes landfall as Category 4 between Port Aransas, Port O'Connor

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
KLTV -

The National Hurricane Center says that Hurricane Harvey has made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor.

The hurricane is a Category 4. The NHC says catastrophic flooding is expected due to heavy rainfall and storm surge. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly