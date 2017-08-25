Game wardens battle animal traffickers

Texas game wardens are engaged in an ongoing battle to catch those who are stealing from the state by poaching and trafficking Texas wildlife for profit.



A recent case had three suspects pleading guilty to illegally trafficking alligator snapping turtles to other states. The turtles are just one species of Texas wildlife that game wardens say are targeted in an underground culture of black market demand. East Texas game warden Todd Long says he's found the result of poaching and trafficking wildlife.



"Recently you might have seen the case involving the alligator snapping turtles. Whether it's the meat or the shells or the parts. There is money tied behind these items. It all boils down to money," Long says.



The turtles are designated as threatened and protected in Texas, State law prohibits anyone from taking, capturing, transporting, or selling any wildlife.



"Especially if you're removing a bunch. It can have an effect on the environment, the ecology," says Gregg County Ag-extension agent Randy Reeves.



The Lacey Act makes it a federal crime to interstate traffic wildlife.



Long says the object of trafficking is not to take animals to some game preserve somewhere. it's something much more grotesque: animal parts. Antlers, talons of birds of prey, skins, even bears who are starting to show up in north Texas now, are targets.



"Bears are starting to be sighted in northeast Texas. There is a black market value, there's profits tied to this. Unfortunately, there's buyers as well as sellers. They're selling them on Craig’s List , Ebay, They're even trading them for narcotics," says Long.



In a recent case, a suspect sold a turtle shell for a thousand dollars.



"If a value of something goes up, it's going to make it more attractive to the criminal element as far as stealing," Reeves says.



Wholesale poaching or trafficking can be disastrous to an ecosystem.



"When you affect that balance, there’s harm that can be done. There's also diseases that can be introduced," Long says.



To report violators, Long says you can contact Texas game wardens on Facebook, or call your county game warden. All confiscated trafficked materials are used by game wardens to educate the public on illegal poaching and trafficking.



