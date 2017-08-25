Shots fired as deputies investigate aggravated assault call

East Texas deputies were investigating a reported aggravated assault when a person drove onto the scene and fired shots.



It happened around 2:30 Friday afternoon on Carr Road, just off of Highway 42 between White Oak and Kilgore. Gregg County deputies and game wardens swooped in on the dead end Carr Road after shots were fired.



"The Gregg County Sheriff's Office was responding to a call of an aggravated assault here on Carr Road," says Corporal Joshua Tubb.



That aggravated assault is significant, because it was an hour earlier that deputies were called out to the same location for reported shots fired. No one was hurt in the initial incident. But as deputies were talking with the original victim of the aggravated assault, an unexpected turn.



"Whenever our patrol and criminal investigation division arrived, they were in the process of speaking to the victim. The suspect drove up on the scene, at that point there were shots fired," Tubb says.



Witnesses at a nearby business say they heard at least 8 to 9 shots fired. The suspect was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown, and it's unknown what the cause of the confrontation was.



"We're still in the investigations phase, and more information will be available at a later time," says Tubb.



It has not been released who fired the shots that hit the suspect.. The Gregg County district attorney’s office was on the scene as well. The identity of the suspect shot has not been released.



