ETX crews prep shelters, send supplies to Houston

With Hurricane Harvey expected to hit South Texas hard, organizations in East Texas are preparing to provide support and relief.

East Texas Red Cross Executive Director Tammy Prater says trailers are stocked with supplies and shelter facilities are on standby to open their doors.

“We have a shelter on standby in Tyler, one in Longview, we have one in the Kilgore area and we have some in Cherokee County,” says Prater “Right now the most important thing is to be prepared and be safe.”

The salvation army of East Texas has already been called to serve. They’re preparing to a canteen to Houston. Salvation Army Warehouseman Bridgette Moya will make the trip with the canteen, two crew members, and enough supplies to make 15,000 meals.

“When I get down to Houston we have a place that we’ll work out of that already has a kitchen,” says Moya. “So they’ll be doing our meals for us and then we’ll take them to the area that we need to serve.”

If necessary the East Texas Red Cross is prepared to make the move as well.

“If we’re called to move personnel to other areas we will if we need to keep people here and take care of people who are brought to us we’ll do that,” says Prater. “We’re here to provide comfort and hope.”

With multiple supplies on hand, Prater says the state will get through Hurricane Harvey together.

“The amazing thing is that during times of trouble communities come together organizations come together,” says Prater” the American Red Cross and its partners will all be working together.”

The Red Cross will open their shelters if and when there is a need. People needing shelter can dial the emergency management hotline at 211 to receive shelter information and locations.

