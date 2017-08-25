East Texas crews prep shelters, send supplies to Houston

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) tonight has granted Governor Greg Abbott's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration in response to Hurricane Harvey.More >>
East Texas deputies were investigating a reported aggravated assault when a person drove onto the scene and fired shots.More >>
With Hurricane Harvey expected to hit South Texas hard, organizations in East Texas are preparing to provide support and relief.More >>
An East Texas woman is fearing the loss of her childhood home in Hurricane Harvey.More >>
One person was shot in Gregg County Friday afternoon..More >>
