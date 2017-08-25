Longview sends swift water rescue to hurricane Harvey

Since Monday Longview has been preparing to send help to the area affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Now a team of first responders is in place in south Texas.

They are also prepping other equipment if it’s called on.

Longview Spokesman Shawn Hara and Longview Fire Marshall Kevin May discuss the city’s plan for Harvey. Longview Fire sent 7 members of the Texas Task Force Water Rescue Team and 2 first responders.

“Six of them deployed to Victoria where they will operate 2 rescue boats, and one went to Galveston where he is going to operate as a water rescue Resource Coordinator,” May said.

They have spent countless hours training for swift water rescues, and are prepared for the worst scenarios.

The remaining two first responders are working with the Texas Emergency Management Assistance Team.

“They’re in San Antonio operating there for the incident command part of it,” May relayed.

The Longview/Gregg County Regional Command Center is being prepared to travel because it “potentially could be put in service and sent down there to operate as well,” May stated.

The command center is outfitted chiefly for communications and has satellite capabilities which will aid in rescue and recovery efforts. Longview Spokesman Shawn Hara advises residents to “get ready for the potential for heavy rain and heavy wind. We don’t know for sure if that’s going to impact us here, but it’s good to prepare."

And as far as establishing evacuee shelter, Hara says they’re not there yet.

“If the state requests that, if the state hey we need you to do that, obviously we will step up and do what’s necessary,” says Hara.

May says at his point there are no plans to send more first responders from Longview.

“We still have to have people here to run the city in case of our emergencies,” May said.

SWEPCO is also stepping up. Saturday they are sending 187 full-time employees and contractors from Longview, Fayetteville, Texarkana, Shreveport and Natchitoches to aid in recovery efforts.

