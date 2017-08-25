WATCH LIVE: Finalists compete for East Texas Idol title

Fifteen talented finalists will compete tonight for the title of East Texas Idol.

In celebration of ABC's upcoming season of American Idol, we're holding our own competition. The winner receives a guaranteed American Idol audition.

After weeks of submissions, we've narrowed it down to 15 finalists who'll be competing at 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

The event will be broadcast live on the KLTV Facebook and KTRE Facebook pages, on the KLTV and KTRE Mobile News Apps, and on both KLTV.com and KTRE.com.

Here are our 15 finalists:

Branden Dantin, 21

Hanna Casey-Rae, 15

Jonah Gonzales, 21

Karisia Hernandez, 16

Krisia Grace, 26

Morissa Hatten, 28

Tanesha Jackson, 22

Trey Jackson, 19

Kailei Marshall, 17

Kyle Williams, 25

Alexandria Turner, 23

Baukje Talsma, 22

Whitney Wills, 24

Chancie Petty, 27

Britney Berlanga, 16

