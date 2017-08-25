East Texas Salvation Army donation info for Houston response - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas Salvation Army donation info for Houston response

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Following is the link to make financial donations to help the East Texas Salvation Army crew headed to Houston on Monday morning. They will use the money to purchase more supplies once they arrive in Houston.

Click here: www.helpsalvationarmy.org

