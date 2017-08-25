Suspect arrested for aggravated sexual assault of disabled person

The Smith County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.

Gary McGill, 69, of Smith County was arrested Thursday.

His charges stem from an incident that occurred in September of 2016 in which McGill is accused of sexual assault of a female that suffers from intellectual disabilities.

During the investigation, deputies seized numerous items from McGill's residence including computers, hard drives, and cameras which were all forensically analyzed.

Upon this discovery and based on the victim’s mental status, probable cause existed to issue an arrest warrant for McGill.

The warrant was obtained from 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen.

McGill was booked into the Smith County Jail where he remains under a $1,000,000 bond.

