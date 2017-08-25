East Texas woman fears loss of childhood home in Hurricane Harvey

An East Texas woman fears the loss of her childhood home in Hurricane Harvey.

Jill Oliver Lowe was raised in Rockport. Rockport is one the cities along the Gulf Coast that were evacuated ahead of the storm.



"Everything revolves around my hometown, everything is Rockport to me," Lowe said.



Lowe has called East Texas home for 25 years but says her roots are in the laid back, beach town of Rockport.



"It used to be a tiny dot on the map, but over the years it has become so well known as a favorite vacationing destination," Lowe said.



Lowe says her 79-year-old mother still lives in Rockport in the same home she grew up in. She worries her childhood home may not survive the impact of Harvey.



"With this storm, the tidal surges is what we are worried about since my family's home is so close to the beach. We are expecting possibly 24 inches of water, which would probably flood my mother's home," Lowe said.



Lowes said the aerial view of Rockport is one of her favorites, but she fears Harvey could completely change the landscape.



"I'm afraid that when we wake up tomorrow Rockport may be no more," Lowe said.



Lowe said her family and friends in Rockport are no strangers to tropical threats.



"Most people in Rockport have holes drilled in their brick; they have boards on the ready and they have people who come in and install them," Lowe said.



As the coast braces for the strengthening storm, "You know all you can do in a situation like this is pray," Lowe said.



Lowe said her mother packed what family photos and family heirlooms she could and was able to evacuate to New Braunfels.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.