Official: One person shot in Gregg County

One person was shot in Gregg County Friday afternoon.

According to Game Warden Quint Balkcom, a man was shot on Carr Road. His condition is unknown.



Just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office posted the following update:

In addition to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, game wardens and DPS responded..

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene, taking the victim to a local hospital.

