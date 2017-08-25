Buttermilk's bread pudding with Chef Ben Carter

This Southern bread pudding will make any person smile! Add the buttermilk syrup on top and you have a masterpiece.



Buttermilk's Bread Pudding



Ingredients

2 cups milk

1/4 cup butter

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon each cinnamon and nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

6 cups soft bread cubes (about six slices)

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract



Directions:



Heat oven to 350 degrees. IN a 2 quart saucepan, heat milk and butter over medium heat until butter is melted and milk is hot.



In large bowl, mix eggs, sugar cinnamon and salt. Stir in bread cubes. Stir in milk mixture. Pour into ungreased deep baking dish. Pour heavy cream on top of the bread pudding.



Bake uncovered 40 to 45 minutes or until knife inserted 1 inch from edge comes out clean.

Serve with buttermilk syrup.



Buttermilk syrup:



3 cups buttermilk (2%)

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon baking soda



Heat brown sugar and heavy cream on stove until mixed well. Pour in vanilla and buttermilk. Bring to a boil and and add baking soda.

Take off of heat and stir well. Pour warm syrup over bread pudding.



Enjoy!



You can visit Buttermilk's in Canton at 100 W. Dallas Street on the square, or on Facebook by clicking here.



