Cruz, Cornyn support governor's request for major disaster declaration ahead of Harvey landfall

Two U.S. senators for the state of Texas are throwing their support behind Gov. Greg Abbott and urging the president to approve a request for an expedited major disaster declaration in advance of Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday.

“Given the potential catastrophic impact that the Hurricane may have on Texas communities, we strongly support this request and urge you to provide any and all emergency protective measures available by a major disaster declaration,” they wrote. “We have been encouraged thus far by the work and strong coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy assistance to state and local officials on the ground in Texas,” they continued. “We stand ready and willing to assist in any way possible to ensure prompt evaluation of this request.”

Read the full letter:

August 25, 2017

The Honorable Donald Trump

President of the United States

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

Washington, D.C. 20500

Mr. President:

It is our understanding that the State of Texas, through the Office of the Governor, has made a formal request for an expedited major disaster declaration, consistent with Title V of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, prior to the imminent landfall of Hurricane Harvey.

Given the potential catastrophic impact that the Hurricane may have on Texas communities, we strongly support this request and urge you to provide any and all emergency protective measures available by a major disaster declaration. We have been encouraged thus far by the work and strong coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy assistance to state and local officials on the ground in Texas.

We stand ready and willing to assist in any way possible to ensure prompt evaluation of this request. Please do not hesitate to contact our offices with any questions.

