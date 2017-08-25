Hurricane Harvey now a Category 3 hurricane

Hurricane Harvey is likely to move inland earlier than anticipated.

Landfall is now expected near midnight tonight along the Central Texas Coast near the Port Aransas/Rockport area. Rainfall totals along the Texas Coast from south of Corpus Christi to near Beaumont could exceed 20-30" over the next 4 to 5 days. This is a life-threatening rainfall event for many Texans. Incredible flooding is likely in many areas.

In East Texas, rainfall totals are expected to reach 10-15 inches over the southernmost sections of Deep East Texas. Rain is expected to increase over central and northern areas on Wednesday and into Thursday as the path of Harvey is forecast to move over the SE sections of East Texas at this time. This is an increase in rainfall totals due to the path change indicated to us by the National Hurricane Center. (Please see the rainfall graphic) This path has changed numerous times over the past few days and may change again, so please remain alert to any and all changes ahead.

First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Sunday through Thursday of next week, mainly due to the flooding risks in East Texas. The heaviest rainfall is likely to remain south of Hwy 7, but heavier totals may now reach areas south of Hwy 79 and the far Eastern sections of East Texas.

During the upcoming weekend, we may see a few bands of heavy rainfall move through East Texas, or the outer edges of Harvey. There will also be a slight risk for isolated tornadoes, mainly in the heaviest tropical rainfall bands associated with the hurricane. Once again, remain alert and stay up-to-date by using the KLTV/KTRE Weather Apps that are FREE to download to your phones or devices.