TXDOT: Night work on I20 and US 271 begins Monday

Motorists can expect delays and closures as night work is conducted on I-20 at the Toll 49 Interchange, and on the ongoing US 271 project in Tyler. The schedules are subject to change due to the wet weather forecast for the area.

Starting Monday night, August 28, I-20 will experience closures necessary for work on the NETRMA’s Toll 49 construction project.

Message boards are already in place announcing the planned closures.

If the work is rained out, it will be rescheduled to start on September 5.

The Lindale Police Department will provide traffic control.

Planned closures are as follows:

Monday, 8/28/2017: I-20 eastbound and westbound main lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The closure will occur at the Toll 49 entrance and exit ramps that tie back into I-20. All I-20 thru traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.

Tuesday, 8/29/2017: I-20 westbound ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Toll 49 customers traveling west on I-20 wanting to go south on Toll 49 will be directed to FM 849 where they will be turned back to I-20 eastbound and then to the I-20 eastbound ramp.

Wednesday, 8/30/2017: I-20 eastbound ramp will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Toll 49 customers traveling east on I-20 wanting to travel south on Toll 49 will be directed to Harvey Rd (CR 433) where they will be turned back to I-20 westbound ramp and then to Toll 49S.

Thursday, 8/31/2017: I-20 eastbound and westbound main lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure will occur at the Toll 49 entrance and exit ramps that tie back into I-20. All I-20 thru traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.

Meanwhile, on US 271/Beckham Ave., the night time project is progressing with current work occurring in front of the hospitals.

Motorists can expect daytime work in the area on Saturday. Starting Sunday, night time work continues with closures of the outside lane and side streets as crews conduct various work including laying a new surface on the roadway. The contractor will conduct work from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday each week.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid delays during the work on I-20 and US 271.

Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones. Remember, traffic fines double when workers are present.

For more information, contact the public information office at 903-510-9267

