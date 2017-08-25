Tyler Salvation Army to go to Houston for Harvey Efforts - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler Salvation Army to go to Houston for Harvey Efforts

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The Tyler Salvation Army has confirmed that they will make their way to Houston in order to assist with efforts in regards to Hurricane Harvey.

The organization is holding a press conference to discuss hurricane preparation efforts.

According to a press release sent by the Salvation Army, the team has been ordered to assist and will travel with supplies and support using their mobile kitchen.

