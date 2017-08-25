New Copeland reopens after removal of uprooted tree

Update:

The City of Tyler has now reopened New Copeland Road.

The City of Tyler is shutting down a portion of New Copeland Road due to an uprooted tree.

The city said Friday morning that a stretch of New Copeland Road, between Shiloh Road and Hubbard Drive, will be temporarily closed to remove a large tree that is in the process of uprooting.

Traffic is being rerouted and an officer will be available to direct traffic flow.

Southbound traffic from Loop 323 can detour onto Hubbard Drive.

