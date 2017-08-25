Smith County deputies looking for attempted theft suspect

Smith County deputies are searching for the suspects involved in an attempted theft.

On August 24, Smith County Patrol Deputies were dispatched to an address in the 17000 block of FM 2964.

The responding deputies were informed by a homeowner that he arrived home and caught a white male and a white female attempting to steal various property from outside of his residence.

A photograph of the suspect vehicle and license plate was obtained and provided to Deputies.

If anyone has any information on the vehicle in the photograph, you are asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 903-590-2600.

