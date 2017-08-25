Sam's Club locations waive membership to help community prepare for Harvey

Sam's Club is doing their part to help communities prepare for Hurricane Harvey.

Sam's Club has released a statement saying in part "In an effort to best support the communities it serves, Sam’s Club is waiving its membership requirements for the communities in the path of Hurricane Harvey and stocking its shelves with emergency necessities such as water, batteries and grocery basics."

The membership fee will be waived starting Friday at the following locations:

Friendswood: 155 W. El Dorado Blvd.

Sugarland: 351 Highway # 6

Houston: 5310 S Rice Avenue, 13331 Westheimer Road, 1615 S Loop W, 11101 Fuqua Street, 10488 Katy Freeway, 7950 FM 1960 W, 325 E Richey Road, 12205 West Road, and 13600 East Freeway.

Pearland: 15800 S Freeway

Richmond: 22402 Bellaire Blvd.

La Marque: 6614 Gulf Freeway

Stafford Meadows: 12300 S W Freeway

Shenandoah: 19091 Interstate 45 S

Katy: 20424 Katy Freeway

New Caney: 22296 Marketplace Drive

Lufkin: 407 N Brentwood

College Station: 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway S

Humble: 9665 FM 1960 Bypass

Conroe: 2000 Westview Blvd.

Club hours will be determined by each facility on a case by case basis and will be as available as possible to assist the community.

