Chandler man arrested for possession of meth, firearms

A suspect is arrested and charged with felony possession, Thursday, in Henderson County.

Phillip Stewart, 38, of Chandler, was found in possession of methamphetamine and firearms during a search warrant on Sun Dial Drive, south of Chandler, by sheriff deputies.

During the search, deputies discovered scales, baggies, a semi automatic pistol, and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Stewart had previously been convicted of a felony, so the firearm possession is a third-degree Felony.

Stewart also faces a second-degree felony charge for distribution and manufacturing the methamphetamine.

He's currently in the Henderson County Jail on a $28,500 bond.

