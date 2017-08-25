Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild with a very slight chan - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild with a very slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Happy Friday, East Texas!  A mild start in the lower to mid 70s this morning.  Mostly cloudy skies stick with us most of the day today.  There is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, but most places will remain dry.  Temperatures will stay below average with highs this afternoon only reaching the mid 80s.  We continue tracking Hurricane Harvey, which will make landfall overnight tonight into tomorrow morning along the Texas coast.  At this point, impacts to East Texas through the weekend look minimal.  A few heavy showers will be possible in far southern areas both Saturday and Sunday.  The winds will pick up as well and most of us will be breezy today through the weekend.  Saturday and Sunday both look mostly cloudy with chances for rain increasing in southern counties, but very slight in northern counties.  Temperatures this weekend will top out in the lower 80s thanks to the clouds.  Mostly cloudy and breezy to start next week with just slight chances for rain Monday. This will be when we will watch the remnants of Hurricane Harvey closely as they could bring more rain to East Texas by the middle of next week.

  • East Texans have fun at SMU event

    Bell and Medlock with coach Morris.Bell and Medlock with coach Morris.

    You got to love SMU head football coach Chad Morris' reaction, "Oh Gosh." But being an Edgewood native, Morris knows all about Beast Texas. Morris invited the entire 2017 signing class over to his house Thursday night and Bishop Gorman product and wide receiver Judah Bell along with running back and former Arp star Kayce Medlock were all over the SMU football twitter account.

  • Red Zone Rundown: Gladewater eyes deeper postseason run in 2017

    Davis carries the ball during practice.Davis carries the ball during practice.

    Let's switch to the gridiron now and feature Gladewater on Thursday night's Red Zone Rundown. This program has made the playoffs four years in a row, and all signs point to the Bears returning to the postseason in 2017. Here's where Gladewater can be better.

  • Food trucks double in Smith County since last year

    Wienerland owner Lindsey Harrison laughs during an interview as two of her employees' sons dance in the background. (Source: KLTV)Wienerland owner Lindsey Harrison laughs during an interview as two of her employees' sons dance in the background. (Source: KLTV)

    Since NET Health eased restriction on food truck construction, the number of food trucks in Tyler has gone from 14 to 30.

