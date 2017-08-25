Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild with a very slight chance for afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 80s

Happy Friday, East Texas! A mild start in the lower to mid 70s this morning. Mostly cloudy skies stick with us most of the day today. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, but most places will remain dry. Temperatures will stay below average with highs this afternoon only reaching the mid 80s. We continue tracking Hurricane Harvey, which will make landfall overnight tonight into tomorrow morning along the Texas coast. At this point, impacts to East Texas through the weekend look minimal. A few heavy showers will be possible in far southern areas both Saturday and Sunday. The winds will pick up as well and most of us will be breezy today through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday both look mostly cloudy with chances for rain increasing in southern counties, but very slight in northern counties. Temperatures this weekend will top out in the lower 80s thanks to the clouds. Mostly cloudy and breezy to start next week with just slight chances for rain Monday. This will be when we will watch the remnants of Hurricane Harvey closely as they could bring more rain to East Texas by the middle of next week.

