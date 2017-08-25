East Texans have fun at SMU event - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texans have fun at SMU event

Bell and Medlock with coach Morris. Bell and Medlock with coach Morris.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

You got to love SMU head football coach Chad Morris' reaction, "Oh Gosh." But being an Edgewood native, Morris knows all about Beast Texas.

Morris invited the entire 2017 signing class over to his house Thursday night and Bishop Gorman product and wide receiver Judah Bell along with
running back and former Arp star Kayce Medlock were all over the SMU football twitter account.

They even had a slam dunk competition. The Mustangs kick off the season next Saturday against SFA.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Lufkin takes 14-4 win over Connecticut to advance to US Championship in LLWS

    Lufkin takes 14-4 win over Connecticut to advance to US Championship in LLWS

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:50:28 GMT

    The Lufkin Little League All-Stars have taken a 14-4 win over Connecticut to advance to the US Championship of the Little League World Series.

    More >>

    The Lufkin Little League All-Stars have taken a 14-4 win over Connecticut to advance to the US Championship of the Little League World Series.

    More >>

  • Cowboys' Elliott likely to make preseason debut vs Raiders

    Cowboys' Elliott likely to make preseason debut vs Raiders

    Thursday, August 24 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-08-24 16:45:44 GMT
    Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is likely to make his preseason debut against Oakland in what figures to be the 2016 NFL rushing leader's only game until after his suspension over a domestic violence incident.More >>
    Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is likely to make his preseason debut against Oakland in what figures to be the 2016 NFL rushing leader's only game until after his suspension over a domestic violence incident.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly