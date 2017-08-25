East Texans have fun at SMU event

You got to love SMU head football coach Chad Morris' reaction, "Oh Gosh." But being an Edgewood native, Morris knows all about Beast Texas.



Morris invited the entire 2017 signing class over to his house Thursday night and Bishop Gorman product and wide receiver Judah Bell along with

running back and former Arp star Kayce Medlock were all over the SMU football twitter account.



They even had a slam dunk competition. The Mustangs kick off the season next Saturday against SFA.



