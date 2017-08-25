Red Zone Rundown: Gladewater eyes deeper postseason run in 2017

The Lufkin Little League All-Stars have taken a 14-4 win over Connecticut to advance to the US Championship of the Little League World Series.More >>
You got to love SMU head football coach Chad Morris' reaction, "Oh Gosh." But being an Edgewood native, Morris knows all about Beast Texas. Morris invited the entire 2017 signing class over to his house Thursday night and Bishop Gorman product and wide receiver Judah Bell along with running back and former Arp star Kayce Medlock were all over the SMU football twitter account.More >>
Let's switch to the gridiron now and feature Gladewater on Thursday night's Red Zone Rundown. This program has made the playoffs four years in a row, and all signs point to the Bears returning to the postseason in 2017. Here's where Gladewater can be better.More >>
