Red Zone Rundown: Gladewater eyes deeper postseason run in 2017

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) -

Let's switch to the gridiron now and feature Gladewater on Thursday night's Red Zone Rundown. This program has made the playoffs four years in a row, and all signs point to the Bears returning to the postseason in 2017.

Here's where Gladewater can be better. In 2013 and 2014, head coach John Berry and company advanced to at least the third round, but Gladewater has won just one playoff game the past two years.

Playing in District 7-4A Division II with the likes of Gilmer, Pleasant Grove, and Pittsburg, a playoff spot is well earned.

But with star running back Isaiah Davis leading the way, the Bears should be right in the race. With 13 returning starters, including Davis who rushed for over 1,200 hundred yards with 19 touchdowns last year, Gladewater is ready show East Texas it won't take a back seat to anyone.

