Getting ready for Harvey

Hurricane Harvey isn't projected to come all the way into East Texas but that doesn't mean it won't affect us. Our team of meteorologists has been tracking the possibility that Harvey could bring seriously heavy rain.
Tonight at 10, Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is joining us from the First Alert Weather Center to give you a new forecast so you know exactly what to expect from the weather where you live.
In the meantime, we'll have a new report on what is being done to prepare for whatever comes.
Doug Murray joins us with a new report that explains why food trucks are, once again, the topic of conversation in the city of Tyler. That's new at 10.
Since NET Health eased restriction on food truck construction, the number of food trucks in Tyler has gone from 14 to 30.More >>
They don’t just climb the pole and start pointing the lights all over the place. The light has to be even across the field.More >>
Tow people were caught on a surveillance camera stealing copper from property off Cedarwood Road in the Gleanwood Acers area. The robbery happened July 17 and July 18 during the early morning hours. The Upshur County Sheriff''s Office urges anyone with information about the two subjects to call (903) 843-2541 (Case #17-04613) Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.More >>
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old woman Thursday morning in connection to allegations that she shot the father of her child in the stomach with a .22-caliber pistol.More >>
