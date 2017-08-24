Restaurant Reports: One Tyler restaurant gets serious violations

One East Texas restaurant gets serious marks under the latest health department inspection.



In Tyler,



Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins at 1400 West Southwest Loop 323 Unit 120.



Black slime was observed on the frozen coffee machine.



Toxic chemicals seen stored above equipment and food items.



Food contact surfaces and utensils needed cleaning.



Employee personal items stored next to food items.

3-bay sink needed to be washed and sanitized.



Permit suspended due to not having hot water to meet needs.

Permit was re-instated Monday 8/21.



Total demerits: 21





