Aligning the stadium lights from 100 feet up

It gets a little precarious lighting the field. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

The Hallsville Stadium light pole that fell in a July storm has been replaced. A crew got the pole standing Wednesday night around 10, and finally called it a day, but the work wasn’t finished yet.

They don’t just climb the pole and start pointing the lights all over the place. The light has to be even across the field. White Electric crew leader Rusty Tubbe says he’ll:

“Go out on the field and basically it’ll just be a mirror image of what’s on the other side.” Tubbe relayed.

Although they sometimes use lasers, binoculars are the tool on this alignment.

“When you look up at the lens, basically what you’re looking at is the yolk on the inside of an egg,” Tubbe explained.

From where he stands the light is looking straight at him. Then co-workers Tony Ward and Cody Hamby put down markers, in this case screwdrivers, on the opposite side of the field. Then Rusty kept his feet on the ground because:

“I’ve got these young guys,” Tubbe smiled.

So Tony went up in a basket hanging off a crane.

“I wasn’t really expecting the spinning,” I said.

Yes, I went with him.

“Yeah, it usually doesn’t spin,” Ward said.

Tony got it stopped and we took off.

“When we assembled the lights they’re all just facing down because it’s the easiest way to assemble it, and we didn’t have any schematics on it so we didn’t know what degree to turn them at so we’ve laid the field out. Now I’ve come up here, and they look with binoculars to make sure I can line them up just right,” Ward explained.

He pushed and pulled and kicked and tightened and impact-wrenched, and climbed until he could get no higher.

“Do you prefer being 100 feet in the air?” I asked Tony.

“Oh, yeah,” he replied,”Definitely. The scenery’s good, the wind's always blowing, and the pay’s a little better.”

A half-hour later he was finished and we were down and there was nothing left to do but light up the night. Looking up a hundred feet at the top of the light pole, I’m wondering who I should talk to at KLTV about that better pay thing.

From Hallsville the crew travels next to Longview to work on the lights at Pine Tree Stadium.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved