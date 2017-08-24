Food trucks double in Smith County since last year

NET Health regulates food truck in Smith County and inspects them like they would inspect a restaurant. (Source: KLTV)

Eli and Jackson go back to school next week. On Thursday, they were helping attract customers to Wienerland's food truck on the square. (Source: KLTV)

Wienerland's food truck is stand alone. It is pulled by a truck, then powered by a generator. (Source: KLTV)

Wienerland owner Lindsey Harrison laughs during an interview as two of her employees' sons dance in the background. (Source: KLTV)

Head around the City of Tyler any day of the week and you're more than twice as likely to see a food truck than you were last year.

Since NET Health eased restrictions on food truck construction, the number of food trucks in Tyler has gone from 14 to 30.

"It's a growing industry," NET Health Environmental Director Ginger Wood said.

Last October, NET Health decided that food trucks could be constructed without a sign off from plumbers and electricians. In order to operate in the county, food trucks need to pass a NET Health inspection and a fire marshal inspection.

"Once we got everything approved, we got our year permit and were able to go," Wienerland owner Lindsey Harrison said.

After the Fifth Street staple reopened, they also decided to build a food truck. It's driven around town on a trailer hitch, and powered by a generator. Inside there's a vented grill, cold storage, working sink and cleaning area, and everything needed to dish out one of their classic hot dogs.

"It took two or three meetings with NET Health and then the fire marshal," Harrison said. "And now we're on the square every Thursday for lunch."

Food trucks are subject to different regulations in different counties and municipalities. Since they are not regulated on a state or federal level, it's up to local regulators like NET Health to set the guidelines.

The agency says the next big step in the food truck industry will be for a central commissary to be constructed. It would be a location where food trucks could dock when they're not on the road - and would also be a place to offload litter, dishwater, and would be a place to keep extra stock that couldn't fit in the truck.

