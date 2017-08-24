Police searching for suspects in Upshur copper theft

Two people were caught on a surveillance camera stealing copper from a property off Cedarwood Road in the Gleanwood Acers area.

The robbery happened July 17 and July 18 during the early morning hours.

The Upshur County Sheriff''s Office urges anyone with information about the two subjects to call (903) 843-2541 (Case #17-04613)

