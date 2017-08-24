East Texas first responders to assist with Hurricane Harvey evacuations

East Texas first responders have mobilized to assist with Hurricane Harvey evacuation efforts.More >>
Kilgore police are currently investigating after shots were fired in the city.More >>
At this time, the forecast for Hurricane Harvey will take him to the Texas Coast on Saturday morning around sunrise near Rockport/Port Aransas as a Category 3 hurricane.More >>
Longview Police confirm they are responding to a report of a shooting.More >>
A man is in critical condition and three men have been arrested after a shooting in Anderson County, Wednesday.More >>
