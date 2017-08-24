Hurricane Harvey intensifying quickly, heading toward the Texas coast

At this time, the forecast for Hurricane Harvey will take it to the Texas Coast on Saturday morning around sunrise near Rockport/Port Aransas as a Category 3 hurricane. Sustained winds could be as high as 125 mph with gusts near 145 mph. The storm surge north of the center could reach 9-10 feet, if not more.

First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Sunday through Tuesday for the southern 1/2 of East Texas.

Will Hurricane Harvey have an impact on East Texas? I believe the only impact Harvey will have on East Texas will be some heavy rainfall over the southern most sections of East Texas. We are not expecting much rainfall in our area through the weekend, however, a few waves of tropical rain could move through with the heavier rainfall over the southern sections of East Texas.



As we head into next week, Harvey loops and heads back toward the Gulf of Mexico and during this time, more heavy rainfall is likely over the southern sections of East Texas once again. Rainfall totals are likely to be 1"-3" over the northern areas of East Texas, north and along Highway 79. Central areas, from Highway 7 to Highway 79, 2"-5" will be possible. South of Highway 7, rainfall totals could reach 4"-8" with a few pockets of rainfall nearing 10" over this five to six-day period.

There is no doubt, this is a very difficult forecast for East Texas and changes are likely over the next few days. We will continue to update you often, so please stay tuned.

