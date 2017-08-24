Longview police: Male victim shot multiple times

One person was injured in a shooting in Longview Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Shane McCarter with the Longview Police Department says officers responded to the call in the 1500 block of East Young Street just after 2 p.m.

A male was shot in his apartment building multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatning injuries.

A description of the shooter has not been released or a motive.

Police say there may have been multiple suspects that fled the location before officers arrived on the scene.

Officers are questioning witnesses.

The Longview Police Department is asking anyone with information to this case to contact 903-237-1170.

