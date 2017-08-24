Breaking: One transported to hospital after shooting in Longview

Longview Police confirm they are responding to a report of a shooting.

Sgt. Shane McCarter with the Longview Police Department says officers responded to the call in the 1500 block of East Young Street just after 2 p.m.

A male was taken to the hospital.

A description of the shooting has not been released or a motive.

Officers are questioning witnesses.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.