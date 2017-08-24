Kilgore PD says no active shooter situation; roads have reopened to traffic

Kilgore police are investigating after shots were fired in the city.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, police issued a Code Red Alert to residents within one mile of the Martin Gas/Frontier Communications offices at 4200 Stone Road, telling them to remain indoors.

Kilgore Police say at approximately 1:23 p.m. the Kilgore Police Department received 911 calls in reference to multiple gun shots near 4200 Stone Road, which is the Headquarters of Martin Gas.

Police also received calls from Frontier Communications, a business directly southwest of Martin.

Responding Officers were stopped by a vehicle fleeing the immediate area that reported to have been shot near Stone Road. Witnesses provided Officers with additional information, which prompted Officers to close the roadways around the immediate area.

KPD requested staff at Martin to shelter in place and the small staff at Frontier Communications was evacuated. Officers deployed to the Martin until a search of the grounds could be conducted by two drones, which were provided by Kilgore Fire Department and Sabine Fire Department. After a search of the grounds was completed, additional officers were brought in to secure the grounds and evacuate the employees of Martin.

No one was injured, but police say the Martin building and additional cars did sustain damage from apparent gunshots.

The incident, according to police, was perceived to be a possible threat to employees and citizens. At this time, no injuries have been reported and officers are working to secure and conduct a thorough search of the area.

This is an active investigation. Detectives are talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

Kilgore police were asking residents to avoid the immediate area of Stone Road and the U.S. Highway 259 Bypass. As of 3:51 p.m., roads have reopened around the area on Stone Road where police were searching.

Businesses and a daycare in the area were also temporarily on lockdown. EcoLand Early Learning Center, which is in the area, was on lockdown. Stone Creek Apartments also had a shelter in place for their location.

Kilgore Police was assisted by Department of Public Safety, Gregg County Sheriff's Department, Texas Rangers, Kilgore Fire Marshalls Office, Kilgore Fire & Rescue, and Sabine Fire.Gregg County is assisting Kilgore Police. A Texas Game Warden drone was also used in the search.

Kilgore ISD Superintendent Cara Cooke informed KLTV that they were told by Kilgore police that the situation was contained in this specific area. All campuses dismissed students and buses headed in that direction were redirected. The children on that route were held until their parents could come and get them.

Residents received an alert after the scene was cleared that residents, within the one-mile radius parameter, could go outside again.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.