Victim in critical condition after being shot in Anderson County, 3 suspects arrested

A man is in critical condition and three men have been arrested after a shooting in Anderson County, Wednesday.

Leon Mickens, 29, Kendric Reeves, 24, and Jadarrius Clewis, 17, all of Palestine, were arrested.

Mickens is charged with Aggravated robbery. Reeves and Clewis are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 900 block of ACR 367 in reference to a possible shooting.

Deputies arrived and found the victim, a 27-year-old male, had been taken to an area hospital.

The victim had been shot in the abdomen. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

Deputies located the three suspects on ACR 372, a few miles from the shooting scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Mickens, Reeves, and Clewis are currently in the Anderson County Jail facing a $250,000 bond a piece.

