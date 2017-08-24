Longview police searching for woman who robbed restaurant with pen

Longview police are looking for a suspect who robbed a restaurant with a writing pen.

Police say it happened about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Tacos Goyos in the 700 block of Highway 31 near the Contessa Inn.

Investigators say a female customer had gone to the cashier to pay for her meal, then as the clerk opened the cash door, the woman reached over and grabbed a sum of money.

She then grabbed a pen and threatened the cashier with it.

The woman fled and is being sought by police.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.