Longview police searching for woman who robbed restaurant with pen

Longview Police confirm they are responding to a report of a shooting.More >>
Longview Police confirm they are responding to a report of a shooting.More >>
Kilgore Police Department has issued a code red alert.More >>
Kilgore Police Department has issued a code red alert.More >>
A man is in critical condition and three men have been arrested after a shooting in Anderson County, Wednesday.More >>
A man is in critical condition and three men have been arrested after a shooting in Anderson County, Wednesday.More >>
Longview police are looking for a suspect who robbed a restaurant with a writing pen.More >>
Longview police are looking for a suspect who robbed a restaurant with a writing pen.More >>
A fire in the 15000 block of Big Oak Bay Road may have been caused by lightning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.More >>
A fire in the 15000 block of Big Oak Bay Road may have been caused by lightning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.More >>