Fire marshal: Smith County fire may have been result of lightning strike

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A fire in the 15000 block of Big Oak Bay Road may have been caused by lightning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.

Wednesday afternoon, firefighters were called to a residence for a structure fire. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze and details are limited at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.

