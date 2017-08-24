TxDOT reopens US 175 in Henderson County after responding to downed power lines

The Texas Department of Public Transportation has reopened the closed portion of US 175 in Henderson County.

According to a press release, the emergency closure was located on County Road 4404 and west, about 50 feet, between LaPoynor ISD and Larue. The closure comes due to a power line down on the roadways.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, as well as the power company.

