Proud of East Texas: Johnny Counterfit

Impressionist Johnny Counterfit admits that among the 30 or so voices he does in his act, Johnny Cash is his favorite.

"I did that for Johnny Cash once. He said, 'Oh man you've got me down, thank you.'"

Counterfit says he developed a love for impressionism as a kid, sitting in front of a television set.

"So I just started having fun re-recreating the voices. I just blended them right into a career."

Counterfit's career has taken him throughout the world.

"I've performed from the Whitehouse to overseas, England a couple of times."

Counterfit says he analyses the age of his audiences and chooses his voices accordingly.

"If it's an older audience you know, I might do a Jack Benny and then I'll do a George Burns."

Archie and Edith Bunker in Heaven is a favorite of Counterfit's older audiences.

Counterfit has been a regular at the Grand Ole Opry for over 20 years, after being discovered by the Opry's manager during a radio interview.

"He said, Johnny, how'd you like to be on the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night? It happened just like that."

And just like that, Johnny Counterfit has become an audience favorite.

